Two workers in Troy thrown from bucket truck in accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police say two men were thrown from a bucket truck when a passing tractor trailer hit the truck they were in.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m.

Once they arrived, they found two male victims in the roadway with injuries from the accident.

Witnesses on the scene said the two men were working on a building using a bucket lift. The witnesses said the two men were thrown out of the bucket when the passing tractor trailer hit their vehicle as it went by.

Officers were able to later track down the vehicle on Henderson Highway.

Both men were taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment. Troy police say one has since been released, while the other is still in critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time. The accident remains under investigation.