A Wet Night But Brighter Days Are Ahead

by Shane Butler

It’s looking cloudy and wet as a disturbance moves through the region tonight. Rain is likely and we could see rainfall amounts just over one inch. Maybe a little more in some spots. This looks to be rather tame and we don’t expect any severe storms with this system. The rain moves out early Friday morning and we’re back into sunshine late morning. The winds become northerly at 10-15 mph and cold air begins to spill into the state throughout the day. Temps will only manage lower to mid 50s for highs Friday afternoon. Clear skies and light winds set the stage for a cold overnight period Friday into Saturday morning. Most spots fall into the lower to mid 30s for lows. Saturday is looking mostly sunny and still cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday is setting up to be a bit milder with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid 60s for highs. The warming trend continues and we’re in the lower 70s early next week. Eventually, it looks like moisture will make a return and we will need to bring back the chance for showers Wednesday. Rain chances will continue to increase through late week. It will be more of a southerly wind flow over us and that should keep the temperatures on the mild side. Highs will manage lower 70s while overnight lows hover in the 50s through the latter half of the week.