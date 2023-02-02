‘Capitol Tunes’ kicks off in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

An annual tradition at the Alabama State Capitol got underway Thursday.

‘Capitol Tunes’ showcases some of the best school bands and choirs from around the state.

The Alma Bryant High School Category 6 choir got things started with performances at the Capitol Rotunda and the Gordon Person Building downtown.

Here is the schedule for this year’s remaining performances:

February 9 – McKee Middle School Ensemble

February 16 – Grissom High School Chamber Choir

February 23 – Smiths Station High School Saxophone Ensemble

March 2 – Hewitt-Trussville High Chamber Choir

March 9 – Brookwood Elementary Orff Ensemble

March 16 – Oxford High School Concert Choir

March 23 – Huntsville High School Brass, Woodwind and Saxophone Quarter

March 30 – Marbury High School Choirs

All performances at the Gordon Persons Building start at 11:10 a.m. and the State Capitol Rotunda begins at 12:10 p.m.