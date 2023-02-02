‘Capitol Tunes’ kicks off in Montgomery
An annual tradition at the Alabama State Capitol got underway Thursday.
‘Capitol Tunes’ showcases some of the best school bands and choirs from around the state.
The Alma Bryant High School Category 6 choir got things started with performances at the Capitol Rotunda and the Gordon Person Building downtown.
Here is the schedule for this year’s remaining performances:
February 9 – McKee Middle School Ensemble
February 16 – Grissom High School Chamber Choir
February 23 – Smiths Station High School Saxophone Ensemble
March 2 – Hewitt-Trussville High Chamber Choir
March 9 – Brookwood Elementary Orff Ensemble
March 16 – Oxford High School Concert Choir
March 23 – Huntsville High School Brass, Woodwind and Saxophone Quarter
March 30 – Marbury High School Choirs
All performances at the Gordon Persons Building start at 11:10 a.m. and the State Capitol Rotunda begins at 12:10 p.m.