Man convicted of 2015 Montgomery murder sentenced to life in prison

by Alabama News Network Staff

The man found guilty of murdering a Montgomery man in 2015 has been sentenced.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Travon Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Dundrell Young.

“This sentence was the culmination of an emotional journey for Mr. Young’s family and close friends,” said Bailey. “While I know nothing can ease the pain of being robbed of getting to see him mature into adulthood, I hope it brings them comfort knowing the person responsible for the senseless murder of their beloved ‘DJ’ is off our streets and will most likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

Bailey said Williams robbed and shot Young multiple times while he was sitting inside his vehicle in the Burger King parking lot on East South Blvd. on September 27, 2015. Bailey said Williams was in the process of robbing the victim when he shot and killed him.

Williams was found guilty of one count of capital murder for using a firearm during the commission of a robbery and one count of capital murder for shooting inside an occupied vehicle.

Williams will have to serve 30 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.