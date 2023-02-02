Mercer, North Alabama to meet in 2023 FCS Kickoff in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mercer University and the University of North Alabama will meet in the 9th annual FCS Kickoff in Montgomery.

This year’s kickoff will be held on Saturday, August 26 at the Cramton Bowl downtown. This will be the first appearance in the kickoff for both programs.

Officials say the game time and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Mercer, the home team, had one of the nation’s most high-powered offenses in 2022. The Bears set numerous team and individual records while leading the Southern Conference with 38.2 points per game and placing 12 players on the all-conference team.

Mercer was ranked in the AFCA Top 25 the entire season for the first time in program history. The Bears earned their highest ranking ever at number 11 and finished the season ranked number 21 in the poll.

“We’re excited to be playing in the first college football game of the season,” said Mercer head coach Drew Cronic. “This is a great opportunity to showcase our football program and the entire FCS.”

North Alabama will be making its debut under new head coach Brent Dearmon. Dearmon served as the offensive coordinator at Kansas, Middle Tennessee and Florida Atlantic the last three seasons.

“Our staff and players are excited about the opportunity to play on a national stage in Montgomery for the FCS Kickoff game,” said Dearmon. “This will help us in so many ways as a program for years to come. Playing a first-class opponent will be a great challenge for us as well.”

This is the ninth year for the FCS Kickoff with the sixth year being played at the Cramton Bowl. Last year, Jacksonville State defeated Stephen F. Austin 42-10.