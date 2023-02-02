Montgomery County man sentenced to over 20 years in prison in father’s death

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery County man has been sentenced in the death of his father in 2019.

Judge James Anderson sentenced Douglas Scarborough to 20 years and 10 months in prison after he plead guilty to fatally shooting 72-year-old Jerry Scarborough.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey said on August 21, 2019, Douglas, who lived with his parents in Ramer, approached his father, Jerry, in the kitchen. Brandishing a firearm, he shot his father in the head, killing him.

“This was a heinous, senseless crime,” said Bailey. “Jerry Scarborough was a very well-respected and much-loved member of our community. For his life to be ended in such a pointless, tragic way by his own son is truly heartbreaking. Though my Office believes Douglas Scarborough should have received a much longer sentence and asked the court to grant our recommendation, we respect Judge Anderson’s decision.”

No other details were provided in this case.