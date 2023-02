Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/16/2023 – 01/31/2023

All are innocent until proven guilty

by Alabama News Network Staff

ARMSTRONG, QUESTON – Auto Burglary

ATKINS, RUBIN – Rape 1st

BATES JR, CLAUDE – Domestic Violence

BELL, JAMORIAN – Capital Murder

BOWE, BIANCA – Receiving Stolen Property 1st



BRIGGS, ZEDARIUS – On Loan From DOC

BROWN, CORINTHIAN – Robbery 3rd

BRYANT, TRISTEN – By Order of Court

CHEATHAM, DENZEL – DUI

COLLIER III, EUGENE – Theft of Property 1st



EDWARDS, JEROME – On Loan From DOC

ESCO, BYRON – On Loan From DOC

GOLDEN, TERRENCE – Aggravated Child Abuse

GOODSON Jr, JIMMY – Stalking I

GREEN JR, CHANOROUS – Murder



HALL, CEDERICK – Robbery 1st

HAMILTON, ARTHUR – Sexual Abuse 1st

HARRIS, JERRY – Auto Burglary

HARRIS, MORRIS – Rape 1st

JOHNS, RANDY – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs



JONES, LAQUINNTON – Discharge Gun into Occupied Building

LEE, CLARENCE – Hold For Federal Bureau of Prisons

MCCLURE, NATHAN – Theft of Property 3rd

MERCKERSON, DANTARIUS – Theft of Property 1st

MOORE, MACKINLEY – On Loan From DOC



MOSELY, ANDRE – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

MUSHAT JR, TAURIO – Robbery 3rd

NUNNELLEY, JONATHAN – Parole Violation

O’ STEEN, MARION – Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

OATES JR, HARRY – Robbery 3rd



PERRY, DAMANA – Domestic Violence

PRUITT, JEFFREY – Capital Murder During Kidnapping 1st

ROMAIN, CORY – Murder

ROSCOE JR, JEFFREY – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd

SAGERS, LASANDRA – Aggravated Child Abuse



SEARIGHT JR, JOHNNY – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

SIMPSON, RENARD – Failure to Appear

SMITH, AVERY – On Loan From DOC

TAYLOR, BRANDON – Murder

WALKER, ELIJAH – Theft of Property 1st



WILLIAMS, CHATO – Assault 2nd

WILLIAMS, GREGORY – Murder

YOUNG, NICK – Sex Offender Registration Notification Act Violation

