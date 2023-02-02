Montgomery police officer relieved of duty after domestic violence charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of duty after being charged with domestic violence.

MPD says disciplinary proceedings began after 37-year-old Daniel Webster III was charged with third degree domestic violence – harassment.

According to court records, Webster III was involved in a confrontation with his wife and their juvenile son.

MPD says Webster III was placed on administrative leave on February 2 after receiving notification of the charges from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Webster III, who was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, joined MPD in 2007.