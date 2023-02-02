New Coffee Shop Chain Moves into Wetumpka

by Carrington Cole

A new business has made its way to the city of Wetumpka.

Restoration 49 is a coffee shop had their grand opening in Wetumpka’s downtown area. This is the second opening of this coffee shop chain, with the first Restoration 49 running in Tallassee.

The coffee shop offers a variety of different kinds of coffees, pastries, and teas with a second floor area that customers can use to work or study while enjoying their drink.

Restoration 49 is open Monday – Saturday from 7am – 4pm.

For more information about Restoration 49, visit their Facebook page to stay up-to-date.