Persistent Rain On The Way

by Riley Blackwell

Thursday is starting off mostly dry, with spotty showers around the area and heavier rain off to the north. However, that will not be the story throughout the day. Heavy rain is expected this afternoon, and will persist into the evening and overnight hours. Tonight, rain will hang around and lows will be in the low 40s.

Friday will see early showers, but clearer skies by 7-8 AM! Highs will be in the mid 50s, and sunshine will be abundant.

Sunshine will hang around for the weekend and the start of next week, but temperatures will be back on the rise. We’ll likely be around 70° by Monday, and mid 70s by midweek with higher chances for rain.