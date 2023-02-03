A Brief Cold Snap

by Shane Butler

A quick blast of cold air settles over the area tonight. Most spots fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s for lows. Saturday is looking mostly sunny and still cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds move int the area late Saturday afternoon and linger into Sunday. The clouds will act as a blanket and slow the cooling overnight Saturday. We expect lows only in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday is setting up to be a bit milder with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid 60s for highs. The warming trend continues and we’re in the lower 70s early next week. Eventually, it looks like moisture will make a return and we will need to bring back the chance for rain and storms Wednesday. The chances for rain will continue through late week. It will be more of a southerly wind flow over us and that should keep the temperatures on the mild side. Highs will manage lower 70s while overnight lows hover in the 50s through the latter half of the week.