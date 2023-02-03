New Wilcox Co. Sheriff Aims to Make a Difference

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Wilcox County Sheriff Larry Colston hit the ground running — when he took office last month.

The Camden native brought 30-plus years of law enforcement experience to the job — including 8 years as a deputy — and 4 years with Montgomery PD.

He spent the last 20 years as the commander of the Fourth Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force.

“We did drug and violent crime.”

Colston says one of his goals is to add more deputies –then train them how to investigate and solve crimes.

“Violent crime done picked up in this area and I need some full time investigators working robbery/homicide,” said Colston.

“Need some full time drug investigators. So we need some more deputies and full time investigators. That’s what I need.”

Colston says he also wants to upgrade some of the equipment deputies use. And bring in more technology — to help make the department run more efficiently.

“We got some equipment we need,” he said.

“So we’re trying to update some things or whatever so. Like I say, all that comes with time and money. Got to have some green.”

Additionally, Colston plans to have deputies — focus more on community policing — in an effort to stem the tide of violent crime.

“We’re trying to make a difference. Serve and protect you. That’s our job and we’re here to do it,” he said.

Colston says he won’t be making wholesale changes at the sheriff’s office. He says any changes — will be made as needed.

Colston also says — he will have an open door policy at the sheriff’s office — for Wilcox County residents.