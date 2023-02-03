OPD: Opelika man arrested for attempted murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder in a shooting incident that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just before 1:00 a.m. to the 2100 block of Waverly Parkway after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Once they arrived, they found a male victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, GA, where he was treated for his injuries and later discharged.

Detectives were able to get enough information from the victim, which led to the arrest of 26-year-old Kendrick Derrill Walton, of Opelika.

Opelika police say the incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.