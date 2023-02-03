Sunshine Hangs Around for Several Days!

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is starting off with some showers across the area, and clouds are where the rain isn’t. But fortunately, sunshine will be returning after the rain and clouds move out! Highs will struggle to get out of the low 50s, but breezy conditions will make it feel as if it’s in the mid 40s. A cold night is ahead too, with lows in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s.

It’s going to be a COLD start to Saturday, with lows in the upper 20s and breezy conditions. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine for Saturday, but a strong north breeze will make it FEEL like it’s in the 40s with our highs in the 50s.

Mostly sunny skies will hang around for several days, including the weekend and the start of next week. But by next week, temperatures will be back in the 70s. We’re also watching the potential for another storm system to move into the area by the end of next week, but until then, enjoy the sunshine!