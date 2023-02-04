Milder Sunday, Warmer Monday With Sunshine

by Ben Lang

Saturday was a fairly nice early February day across central and south Alabama. Saturday night looks cold but less cold than Friday night. Temperatures fall to near 40°. Sunday looks partly cloudy and milder with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday night lows fall into the low 40s. Monday looks mainly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Monday night lows fall into the mid 40s.

Central and south Alabama remains mainly dry Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures warm into the low 70s. Rain and possibly storms return late Wednesday. Wednesday night features the most widespread soaking rain. Rain and some storms linger Thursday morning. However, Thursday afternoon looks drier. Friday and the weekend look mainly dry, but temperatures turn colder. Highs may only reach the 50s, with lows near freezing (32°) Saturday and Sunday.