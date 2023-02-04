Montgomery police investigate two shootings Friday night
Montgomery police are investigating two shootings Friday night that injured three people.
The first happened around 10:55 p.m. in the 4700 block of Aaron Street.
Officers and fire medics were called to the location on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The second shooting happened around 11:12 p.m. Officers were called to a local hospital after two people showed up with gunshot wounds. The victims, an adult male and an adult female, had non-life threatening injuries.
It was later determined that the shooting happened in the 200 block of Kroy Drive.
No arrests have been made in either case. Both shooting incidents remain under investigation at this time.