Montgomery police investigate two shootings Friday night

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating two shootings Friday night that injured three people.

The first happened around 10:55 p.m. in the 4700 block of Aaron Street.

Officers and fire medics were called to the location on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened around 11:12 p.m. Officers were called to a local hospital after two people showed up with gunshot wounds. The victims, an adult male and an adult female, had non-life threatening injuries.