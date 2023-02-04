MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department.

MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department.

In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain.

WAKA spoke with some of the officers at Friday’s ceremony and they say they are excited and honor to take on their new leadership roles in the department and in the community.

“I’m really excited about this honor,” said Capt. Lonnie Barnes. “It’s something new. I’ve been in law enforcement for a little over 29 years, but it’s so much to learn. You’re constantly learning, so it’s something new. I’m eager and excited for the task. I’m ready for it.”

Of the new officers promoted, the experience ranked from newer ones to those that have been in the department for over 20 years.