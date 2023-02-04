Prattville, Millbrook holds annual Mardi Gras parades

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mardi Gras season is officially underway in the River Region.

The cities of Prattville and Millbrook held its annual Mardi Gras celebrations and parades Saturday.

The City of Prattville held its parade downtown, and this year, the city honored area meteorologists as grand marshals for the hardwork they did on the January 12 tornado coverage.

WAKA Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler, Meteorologist Ben Lang and News Anchor Ellis Eskew rode in the parade in our Thunder Truck.

“We were just honored to be a part of the parade,” said Shane. “I know we’ve had such an active January with storms around the area and the folks here in Prattville allowing us to be the grand marshals, it was kinda nice being able to throw out the beads and participate in such a fun event on such a beautiful day.”

The City of Millbrook held its celebration and parade downtown at Village Green Park this afternoon. This is the 18th annual Mardi Gras parade put on by the Millbrook Revelers.

The parade is the largest Mardi Gras celebrations north of Mobile with over 15,000 attendees each year. Sean Dietrich, better known as “Sean of the South,” served as the grand marshal for this year’s parade.

WAKA News Anchor and Reporter Ja Nai Wright and News Producer Kenyah Fair rode in the parade in our LaceUp vehicle.

To see the sights and sounds of both parades, click on the video above.