Cold Sunday Night; Warmer, Mainly Sunny Monday

by Ben Lang

It was a wonderful weekend of weather for early February. Plenty of sunshine filled the sky Sunday. Temperatures were milder than Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night still turns cold, with lows in the mid and upper 30s to low 40s. Monday looks mainly sunny and warm with highs near 70°. Monday night lows settle in the low to mid 40s. Clouds increase a bit Tuesday, but remains mainly dry and warm with highs in the low 70s.

Rain and storms return to our area late Wednesday into Thursday. At this time, severe weather potential looks low. The storm prediction center places no severe risk area across central and south Alabama Wednesday and Wednesday night. However, the atmosphere may become at least marginally conducive for strong to severe storms. Check back for updates to our forecast over the next couple days in case a risk for strong to severe storms becomes apparent.

Rain and storms continue into mainly early Thursday. Thursday night and Friday trend drier, but likely cooler. Some showers may linger Friday, especially in southeast Alabama. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low 60s. Friday night lows fall into the low to mid 30s. Next weekend looks mainly sunny but may remain cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Temperatures trend warmer next week, with rain-free weather for Monday at least.