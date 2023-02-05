MPD: One injured in Sunday shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman.
Officers responded to a local hospital around 2:14 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a person showed up with a gunshot wound.
Officers later determined that the shooting occurred in the area of Ridgecrest Street and Stuart Street.
The victim, an unidentified adult woman, had non-life threatening injuries.
No one has been arrested in this case. The shooting investigation remains under investigation.