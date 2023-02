MPD: Woman injured in shooting on Woodley Square

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon.

Officers and fire medics were called around 3:00 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in this case. The shooting remains under investigation.