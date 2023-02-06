Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Montgomery location

by Alabama News Network Staff

The only Bed, Bath & Beyond in the River Region is set to close.

The announcement comes as the retailer is facing financial hardships, including the possibility of filing bankruptcy.

The Montgomery store moved from Eastern Boulevard to Eastchase Parkway in 2008.

WAKA reached out to Bed, Bath & Beyond for more information, but have yet to hear back. Our crew stopped by the Montgomery location and a sign was on the door that said everything is 10% off and all sales are final.

No word on when the store will close its doors for good.