Emergency 9-1-1 Celebrating 55 years!

by Teresa Lawson

Alabama plays a big role in the nation’s safety. 55 years ago on the 16th of this month the very first 9-1-1 call in the nation happened right here in the state of Alabama in Haleyville.

Since then 9-11 technology has gone from rotary phones and blotchy communication to giving users the ability, in some centers to send videos to 9-1-1, text 9-1-1 and the ability to find your location.

Every county has a call center and centers receive between 9 and 11 thousand emergency calls each day across the state with calls handled in your own community. But shortages are occurring and help is needed.

Alabama holds a top spot in the nation for call response time at 0 to 6 seconds, the top three cities with the highest call volume in the state are in order: Mobile, Birmingham then Montgomery. Most calls are received on Saturday and Sunday.