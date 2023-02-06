Mainly Sunny, Warm Monday; Clouds Increase Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Monday morning was cool, but abundant sunshine warmed temperatures well into the 60s by midday. Monday afternoon looks warm and mainly sunny with highs near or above 70°. The sky remains mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s. Clouds increase Tuesday, with a handful of stray afternoon showers. However, most remain dry, and temperatures warm into the low 70s.

Wednesday looks even warmer. Temperatures surge into the mid and perhaps upper 70s. The warm weather results from strong south winds Wednesday in advance of an approaching storm system. Much of Wednesday remains mainly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Rain and storms may not arrive in central and south Alabama until after midnight Wednesday night.

While instability wanes Wednesday night, a strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out. The storm prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk across essentially all of our viewing area. However, the greater severe potential may materialize west of Alabama Wednesday, mainly across the lower Mississippi River Valley. Still, a brief tornado or a damaging wind gust up to 60 mph cannot be ruled out in our area through early Thursday morning.

Rain and some storms continue through about midday Thursday, but Thursday afternoon may trend drier. Some rain may linger in southeast Alabama Friday as a front departs the state. Temperatures turn cooler Friday through this weekend. High temperatures peak in the low 60s Friday with lows in the 30s. Temperatures may not exceed the 50s Saturday or Sunday, despite some sunshine each day.