Montgomery man charged with manslaughter in city’s latest homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested a man in the city’s latest homicide.

It happened on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Eastern Blvd.

Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Mahankali was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

MPD has charged 23-year-old Raviteja Goli, of Montgomery, with manslaughter.

Goli was arrested on the scene and is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.