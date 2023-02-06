Montgomery police need help in locating missing man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police need your help in locating a missing man.

23-year-old Andy Tang was last seen around 1:45 p.m. on February 2 in the area of Thoroughbred Court.

Police say Tang may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

Tang was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Andy Tang, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2651 or call 911.