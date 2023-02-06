MPD: Driver killed in October 2022 accident identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have released the identity of a man killed in an accident in October.

The accident happened on Sunday, October 30, 2022 around 8 a.m. in the area of Northern Blvd near Coliseum Blvd.

Officers and fire medics were called to the area on a single-vehicle accident.

Once they arrived, they located a 2003 Toyota Corolla. The driver, now identified as 33-year-old Rondreikus Wallace, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.