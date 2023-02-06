Prattville police searching for missing man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police need your help with locating a missing man.

52-year-old Willie James Moss was last seen at his home on Malone Court Sunday.

Moss is described as 5’7″ and 185 lbs. He was last wearing black jeans, gray jacket and Nike shoes. Police say Moss has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

If you’ve seen Willie James Moss, please contact Investigator Baxley with the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0253 or call the Autauga County 911 at 334-361-9911.