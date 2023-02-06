State championship coach leaving Greenville for Alabama State

by Alabama News Network Staff

After one year on the job, Greenville High School head football coach and athletic director Patrick Browning is leaving to make a move to the college ranks.

Butler County Schools Superintendent Joseph Eiland confirmed to WAKA that Browning is leaving to become the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Alabama State University.

Prior to making the move to Greenville, Browning spent six years at Pike Road High School where he helped lead the Patriots to its first 5A state title in 2021. Browning resigned later that year to take the position at Greenville. Greenville finished the season at 1-9.

Browning, who has 16 years of coaching experience, will now work under ASU Head Coach Eddie Robinson, Jr.

ASU season kicks off September 2 at home against Southern University.