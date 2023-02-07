17 Springs Recreation Facility Update

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

The massive 110 acre site that is 17 Springs sits on Highway 14, just off of I-65 in Millbrook.

17 Springs is only in phase one and already features two multipurpose fields, 12 tennis courts, and 12 pickelball courts.

The development is a 5 way partnership between the City of Millbrook, the Elmore Co. Board of Education, the YMCA, the Elmore Co. Commission, and the Elmore Co. Economic Development Authority.

Phase one is expected to be open to the public upon completion in late April or early May 2023.

Bidding for projects on phase two of the project are open now.

Officials say phase two will feature a 85 thousand square foot field house, a football stadium, and commercial areas for dining, hospitality, shopping, and entertainment.

When 17 Springs is complete it will be open to the public, with no membership requirements.