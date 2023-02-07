Cloudy and Warm Tuesday; Strong/Severe Storms Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday is going to be a mix of clouds and sunshine, but another warm day is expected! Highs will be in the mid 70s, and with a south oriented wind, it could feel a little humid at times. There’s a slight chance of rain west of I-65, but that chance remains low. Clouds will be overhead tonight, and lows will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will feature a cloudy and warm start, with most of us in the upper 50s by sunrise. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s throughout the day, with a slight chance for afternoon showers. However, a severe threat is back in the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday. The chance for severe storms remains fairly low, but since this an overnight threat, prepare now! The primary threats will be damaging winds and a couple of isolated tornadoes.

After Thursday morning, sunshine will return for most of us, and temperatures will be taking a little bit of a hit, especially for the weekend. Temperatures will be back on the rise next week, and it’s looking like 70°+ for Valentine’s Day…