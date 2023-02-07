MPD: Man injured in shooting in East Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers responded to a local hospital around 7:00 p.m. after receiving a call that a person arrived with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say contact was made with an adult male victim with non-life threatening injuries.

It was later determined that the shooting incident occurred in the 1100 block of New Park Drive.

No one has been arrested in this case. Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.