Neal Posey named new head football coach at Saint James

by Alabama News Network Staff

Saint James offensive coordinator Neal Posey has been named the new head football coach for the Trojans.

Posey is replacing Jimmy Perry, who announced his retirement recently after 43 years of coaching high school and college football.

Prior to working at Saint James School, Posey was the starting quarterback at Huntingdon College from 2010-2012. After graduation, he began his coaching career at Trinity Presbyterian as the wide receiver and quarterbacks coach.

After graduating with his masters degree from Auburn University at Montgomery, Posey joined Saint James School as the running back, wide receiver and special teams assistant. In 2018, he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

“I am incredibly humbled to be selected as the head football coach for the Saint James School football program,” Posey said. “My family and I are so grateful to be part of the Trojan family, and we are excited to build on the success of our state championship program as we move

forward. It is our honor to continue working with these students and their families and helping them grow and develop as individuals, students, and athletes.”

Posey, who helped lead the team to its first state title in 2022, also serves as both the junior varsity baseball coach and head middle school basketball coach. In addition, he coaches physical education in both elementary and middle school.