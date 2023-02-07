Opelika man arrested for sexual abuse in Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police have arrested an Opelika man accused of sexual abuse.

37-year-old Antonio Simeon Flowers was arrested after officers received a report of a sexual assault that happened on February 2.

Investigators say a victim reported that a male suspect forcibly subjected the victim to sexual contact on December 14, 2022, near the 200 block of Beard-Eaves Court on the campus of Auburn University.

Police say the suspect, identified as Flowers, was known to the victim and the assault was not random.

Flowers is currently in the Lee County Jail on a $20,000 bond.