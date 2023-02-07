Local school systems face bus driver shortages

by Teresa Lawson

You may have seen buses with signs advertising for school bus drivers. That’s because there is a school bus driver shortage that is affected schools systems across the state.

A child’s transportation to and from school is very important and their safety while on the road is also of the utmost importance.

On a school day the school bus drivers are the first face a child sees in the morning and the last they see in the afternoon, aside from their parents. That’s why it’s important to choose the right person for the job.

To drive a school bus you need to be twenty-one years old or older, obtain a CDL

License issued by the Alabama Department of Public Safety and certification to

drive an Alabama school bus through the Alabama Department of Education.

If you’d like to fill a vacancy reach out to your local Board of Education office.