Selma Couple Attends State of the Union Address

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma couple whose home was destroyed by the January 12th tornado – will attend the State of the Union Address as the special guests of Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

The Currys are a retired couple – now displaced from their home – by the destructive power of an EF-2 tornado.

Thomas and Annie Curry will be the special guest of Congresswoman Terri Sewell – at President Biden’s State of the Union Address.

Sewell says their presence spotlights the dire needs of Selma and Dallas County – and the request for federal assistance.

“It would certainly help a lot of people,” said Johnny Crear.

“The federal government needs to come on in and handle it’s business — like I know they can,” said Kathy Moore.

The tornado destroyed – or damaged – several homes in the Parkway community that day.

Moore’s home received major damage.

“Two trees have fallen on my bedroom,” she said.

“Where we lay in the bed one of the rafters from the roof and a tree was right there. Thank God that the tornado came during the day. If it hadn’t I wouldn’t be here speaking with you today.”

Johnny Crear’s home sustained major damage as well.

“You see this kind of stuff on TV in other areas. But when it hits you,” he said.

However, Crear has resigned himself to the fact – that recovery will be a long, slow process.

“Looking at the devastation in the rest of the city, as well as out here, it’s not something that’s going to happen quickly,” Crear said.

Sewell led the Alabama Congressional Delegation in a letter to President Biden requesting increased assistance to communities impacted by the January 12th storms.