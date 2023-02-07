Storm Threat Late Wednesday Night Into Thursday

by Shane Butler

Spring-like warmth continues for now but colder air is lurking. High pressure is providing a very mild air mass over us. Temps are responding and we’re expecting 70+ degree highs through Wednesday. A straight shower can’t be ruled out tonight and Wednesday afternoon but our main rain event will hold off until late Wednesday night into Thursday. That’s when a cold front will approach the state. Rain and storms are likely and some of the storm could be strong to possibly severe. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk ( 1 out of 5) low end threat but this does bare watching. The main threats will be damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes. The front moves into south Alabama Friday and hangs up for a day. This will make us keep a chance for showers in the forecast through Friday afternoon. We’re all on the backside of the boundary over the weekend. High pressure returns and we’re back into full sunshine along with colder air. Morning temps will bottom out in the 30s and daytime highs in the 50s. Looks like we’re trending warmer again early next week. Temps are back into the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs and lows in the 40s. Another round of rain works through the area Tuesday and possibly some of Wednesday.