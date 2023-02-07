Tuskegee man arrested for unlawful breaking and entering

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police have arrested a Tuskegee man for unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

In addition to the breaking and entering charge, 44-year-old Christopher Dewayne Rogers was also charged with fourth degree theft of property.

Officers say a victim reported on January 26 that a suspect, now identified as Rogers, made unlawful entry into a vehicle and stole property in the 1700 block of South College Street.

With the help of the Tuskegee Police Department, Rogers was located the same day that the report was filed. Police say Rogers was in possession of stolen property, which was recovered by police.

Rogers was arrested on February 6 and taken to the Lee County Jail on a $4,000 bond.

Auburn Police were notified and initiated further investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, arrest warrants associated with the auto burglary and theft were obtained for Rogers.

Rogers was arrested on Feb. 6 and transported to the Lee County to be held on a $4,000 bond.