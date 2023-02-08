MPS STEM programs receive $100K anonymous donation

by Alabama News Network Staff

MPS STEM programs recently received a generous donation thanks to an anonymous donor.

The Montgomery Armed Forces Communication Electronics Association (AFCEA) Chapter received a $100,000 donation from an anonymous 92-year-old Alabama native and Air Force veteran.

Through a partnership of MPS and AFCEA, the donation will be used to provide tech education, equipment and services to nearly 10 schools across the district. MPS says the donor, only known as “Sarge,” hopes to make a lasting impact on STEM education within the public school system in a defense community which serves undeserved and underrepresented students.

“This generous donation strengthens our continued partnership with MPS and enables more students to be exposed to robotics and the variety of career fields in technology,” said Eric Sloan, executive director of the Montgomery AFCEA Chapter Education Foundation.

The Education Foundation says with this donation, it will launch and support programs at Catoma, Dalraida and Bear Exploration Elementary Schools, and McKee, Goodwyn and Capitol Heights Middle Schools. In addition, funds will support the growth and expansion of chemistry programs at Sidney Lanier, Robert E Lee and Booker T. Washington High Schools.

“This contribution and support of the Montgomery AFCEA Chapter’s Education Foundation mission further supports the community making STEM education a top priority at MPS,” said Dr. Melvin Brown, Superintendent, Montgomery Public Schools. “Donations like this make a tremendous impact in our schools and the community’s workforce development pipeline.”

Over the past 30+ years, the Education Foundation has provided over $1.5 million dollars to Montgomery Public Schools advancing tech programs, purchasing equipment and providing internship and scholarship opportunities.