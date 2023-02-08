Strong To Severe Storms Possible Overnight Into Thursday

by Shane Butler

Strong to severe storms will be possible overnight into Thursday. A line of storms enter west Alabama later this evening and slowly advance eastward across the state. Some of the storms will be capable of damaging winds and possibly a brief tornado. Be sure to have a way to receive warnings overnight. Due to the slow moving nature of this system, we will continue the threat for storms through the early afternoon hours of Thursday. The frontal boundary kicking off all the rain activity will hang up across southeast Alabama Through Friday. A disturbance develops along it and we’re dealing with more rain Friday into Saturday. This will be a rather cloudy and wet period that will yield rainfall between 1 to 2 inches before all is said and done. Temps will be coming down and we’re expecting 50s for highs Friday and Saturday. Overnight temps take a plunge once the rain is gone. Saturday night is setting up to be cold with temps in the mid 30s for lows. Sunshine is back and we’re warming a bit into the 60s Sunday. We’re back into the mid 30s Monday morning but mid to upper 60s a likely by Monday afternoon. Another active weather pattern is setting up for Tuesday through the latter half of that week. We expect more rain and storms to advance through the area beginning Tuesday and lingering through Thursday.