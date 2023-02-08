Tips to Stay Weather Aware

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

This week is severe weather awareness week and the River Region is no stranger to severe weather with several severe weather events over the past several weeks.

Montgomery EMA officials say the first step to being weather aware is to have plan of action. “Everyone one the house needs to know where to go,” says Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton.

Supplies like water, batteries, medications, and flashlights should always be available in a location that everyone can find.

Having a NOAA weather radio that is on, and programmed for your area is vital, and do not rely on sirens for notification.

Thornton says the sirens will tell you when to go inside, but they will not wake most people up during an overnight weather event.

People are advised to avoid windows, and move to the most interior section of the building they are in during severe weather.