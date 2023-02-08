Troy University police arrests 3 for auto burglaries

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University police have arrested three people suspected of breaking into cars and theft of property.

TUPD Chief George Beaudry said Mason Faircloth, Raelynn Horsnby and Domonick Pennington, all of Troy, were arrested and charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and second degree theft of property.

Officer responded to Fraternity Row on February 7 around noon regarding a vehicle that had been broken into. Using on-campus cameras and license plate reader technology, officers were able to identify a vehicle of one of the suspects. With help from the Troy Police Department, two search warrants for residences in the city were obtained.

“The searches produced several confirmed stolen items to include firearms and sound equipment. Additional items suspected of being stolen were also seized for follow-up investigation,” Beaudry said.

Chief Beaudry also said that evidence indicated multiple vehicles were broken into both on and off campus between 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Faircloth, Hornsby and Pennington were booked into the Pike County Jail.

Police ask that anyone who suspects their vehicle was unlawfully entered Monday night through Tuesday morning to contact Sgt. Allen Reeves at 334-372-8136.