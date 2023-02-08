Warm and Calm Day but Overnight Severe Threat

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday is starting with clouds overhead and muggy conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s (even potentially lower 80s), with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. However, we do have a severe threat overnight. Fortunately, this does not appear to be a significant threat. The main threat will be damaging winds, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. The line of storms will enter our western counties by midnight, central counties between 2-4AM, and exiting our area by around 7-8am.

Thursday will start off with some loud storms, but that does not end the chance of rain for the day. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s, and clouds will remain overhead. There’s a slight chance for a spotty shower in the afternoon, but the severe threat will be over by then.

Rain chances don’t exit the forecast anytime soon, as Friday has a decent chance for afternoon showers. No severe weather is expected with this system. Saturday will also feature a chance of rain, along with cooler temperatures. Sunday and Monday will be a little calmer, but rain will likely return Tuesday.