3 Degree Guarantee: Selma Area Food Bank Gets $1,300 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Selma Area Food Bank.

We are presenting them with $1,300, which is what we raised in January for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.

Executive Director Jeff Harrison says the money donated will be used to help restock the food bank.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.