A Cloudy, Windy, And Wet Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

We have entered into a cloudy and damp weather pattern that plans to linger well into the upcoming weekend. A frontal bounday has settled over us and it will be the focal point for additional showers to parade across the area. Temps will remain cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s. An upper level low pressure system will drop into the region Saturday. This weather feature will increase shower activity during the day and into the overnight hours. It will result in cloudy, windy, and wet conditions. Not the best of days weatherwise but improving conditions return to the area Sunday. We’re back to sunshine and temps should respond with highs nearing 60 degrees again. Sunny and dry conditions stick around for Monday but we’re back into an active weather pattern beginning Tuesday and lingering into the latter half of the week. We expect showers to return and eventually storms later Wednesday into Thursday. A strong to severe storm threat may be in the works and we will be watching this development closely. Despite the rain/storm activity, temps will be rather mild with highs during that time hovering in the 70s for highs.