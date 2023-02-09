Alabama Exports Top $25.5 Billion in 2022

by Alabama News Network Staff

Exports of Alabama goods was more than $25.5 billion in 2022, setting a new annual record.

The announcement was made by Gov. Kay Ivey, who says it provides another indicator that the state’s economy is performing strongly.

Last year’s exports were was driven by rising overseas shipments of Alabama-made vehicles, aerospace parts, chemicals, minerals, metals and paper products, according to data from the Alabama Department of Commerce.

The value of Alabama exports in 2022 jumped 22% compared to the prior year, which also saw a substantial increase. Alabama exports have soared almost 47% since 2020, when global trade tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic dragged down shipments.

The 2022 export total is 17.5% higher than the $21.7 billion registered in 2017, the state’s previous annual record tally.

Alabama exports spanned the globe during 2022, going to 196 countries. The Top 5 destinations were:

Germany: $4.3 billion, a 16% gain

China: $3.8 billion, a 10% increase

Canada: $3.2 billion, up 3%

Mexico: $2.8 billion, a 11% rise

Japan: $1 billion, a 42% jump

Other top destinations were South Korea, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Belgium and Australia.

“Our record-breaking success when it comes to our exports is yet another example of the far reach of the ‘Made in Alabama’ brand and a direct result of our incredible companies and top-notch workforce,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. “Exporting is a fundamental economic pillar that supports growth in Alabama, contributing economic vitality and spurring job creation across the state.”

Alabama’s No. 1 export category — transportation equipment — helped power the state’s record performance during 2022, climbing above $11.4 billion, a gain of 9%. The category includes motor vehicles and parts, aerospace products and parts, and ships, among other things.

Exports of Alabama-made vehicles approached $8.9 billion last year, an increase of 13% as shipments to top markets such as Germany, China and Canada all rose. Overseas shipments of aerospace products and parts surged 21% to exceed $1.7 billion, according to Commerce data.

All of Alabama’s top-ranking export categories posed major gains during 2022:

Chemicals ($2.7 billion) — up 19.5%

Minerals and ores ($2 billion) — up 178%

Primary metals ($1.6 billion) — up 20%

Paper ($1.6 billion) — up 35%

— Information from the Office of Gov. Kay Ivey