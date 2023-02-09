CACF to offer summer camp scholarships to middle class families in Montgomery County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Central Alabama Community Foundation is launching a new program this summer to help children in middle class families attend summer camp.

CACF says while many organizations offer scholarships for low-to-moderate income families, the income level for middle class families leaves them ineligible for assistance.

The new scholarship program will assist Montgomery County children in attending a summer camp.

To qualify, a family must live in the county and have a combined income between $50,000 and $99,000. Each child must be between the ages of six and twelve.

Participants are selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Those chosen will be able to select a camp at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Montgomery Zoo or Alabama State University’s Theater Artist Performance School.

Applications will be made available online from the Central Alabama Community Foundation starting February 9.

For more information, visit the Central Alabama Community Foundation’s website.