Greenville man dies in accident Wednesday night

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Greenville man has died following an accident in Butler County Wednesday.

State troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Butler County Road 59 around 7:15 p.m. last night.

Once they arrived, they found 31-year-old Kenneth Lamar Holland critically injured as he was struck by another vehicle driven by an 18-year-old juvenile.

The crash occurred as Holland was attempting to push his disabled pickup from the roadway.

Troopers say Holland was taken to a local area hospital where he later died.

The accident is under investigation at this time.