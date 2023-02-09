‘Pride of Tallassee’ to perform in Mobile Mardi Gras parade

by Alabama News Network Staff

An area high school marching band is getting to do something its never done before.

The ‘Pride of Tallassee’ high school marching band has accepted an invitation to perform at the King Felix III Mardi Gras Parade on Tuesday, February 21 in downtown Mobile.

Members of the marching band tell WAKA they are excited to be able to perform on Fat Tuesday in the original home of Mardi Gras.

This is the 85th year of existence for the marching band, which Tallassee says makes it one of Alabama’s longest-running school band programs.