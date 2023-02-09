Severe Threat Isn’t Quite Over

by Riley Blackwell

Fortunately, the line of storms has behaved as it’s moved through the area, with hardly any lightning as well. Rain rates have also eased up! However, we’re not quite out of the woods yet. There still remains potential for storms to become stronger this afternoon, as a 1/5 MARGINAL risk is still in place. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 60s. Showers move out tonight and clouds will remain overhead, with lows around 50°.

Friday will start off with some passing showers in the morning, followed by isolated showers this afternoon. Highs will likely struggle to get out of the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will feature an upper level low which will funnel rain back into the area, and rain likely will hang around for most of the day. Drier days will be around for Sunday and Monday, but rain is possible for Valentine’s Day and onward.